New weekly COVID-19 cases remain under 10 for third straight week

New weekly COVID-19 cases in Brantford and Brant County remained under 10 for a third straight week.

The Brant County Health Unit recorded eight new cases for the week ended July 18, matching the number for the week ended July 4 and down from nine for the week ended July 11.

New weekly cases have been falling steadily since a record 269 for the week ended April 18.

The Brant Community Healthcare System said there was one COVID patient receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital, while the health unit said there were no people with COVID-19 in hospital. The figures reported by the health unit and healthcare system differ because of different reporting times.

The health unit on Monday reported four new cases in the previous 72 hours.

The new cases bring to 3,423 the number of positive tests in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 3,395 cases have been resolved.

Twenty people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19.

The number of active cases of the virus in the two communities stood at eight as of Monday.

The number of variant and mutation cases identified to date in Brantford-Brant totals 1,237.

Outbreaks of the virus are continuing at a farm where one worker tested positive; Fox Ridge Care Community Long-term care home’s D-wing (one resident, one staff member) and at Participation Support Services Stedman House (one staff member).

The health unit said Monday that 183,847 vaccinations have been administered locally and 82,188 residents have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 116,607 tests for the virus have been performed in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic, with most of those tests (112,538) performed by the healthcare system’s assessment centre.