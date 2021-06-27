Health unit reports four new cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Sunday reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.

There were 15 active cases in Brantford-Brant as of Sunday and the health unit said three people were in hospital for the virus. The Brant Community Healthcare System was reporting four people in hospital including one in critical care on Sunday.

There have been 3,399 positive COVID-19 tests in the two communities since the pandemic began and of those cases, 3,364 have been resolved. Twenty people in Brantford-Brant have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of people to have received their first dose of vaccine stood at 143,496 as of Sunday. The number of people to have received both doses, as of Sunday, was 45,158.

The health unit also reported 1,199 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 85 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, six have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 318 have some mutation detected.

