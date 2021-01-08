Health unit reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, with one more person hospitalized because of the virus.

The new positive tests brings to 177 the number of active cases in Brantford-Brant.

There are now eight local people receiving treatment in Brantford General Hospital, up from seven on Thursday and five on Wednesday.

For the week ended Jan. 3, there were a record 158 cases of the virus reported, topping the previous record of 95 and double the 79 cases reported the previous week.

For the first four days of this week, 104 cases have been recorded.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, there have been 1,082 positive tests for COVID-19 locally and of those, 899 have been resolved. There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in Brantford Brant.

Meanwhile, there have been 58,905 COVID-19 tests performed in Brantford-Brant with the bulk of those (54,836) completed at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre. The remaining 4,069 were completed at long-term care, retirement, group homes and other congregate settings.