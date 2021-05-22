Health unit reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported 18 new cases of COVID 19 on Saturday.

The positive tests, recorded over the previous 24 hours, brings to 3,149 the number of cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 3,010 have been resolved.

There were 119 active cases of the virus as of Saturday and the health unit said six people were receiving treatment in hospital. The Brant Community Healthcare System said there were six people in Brantford General Hospital with COVID-19 including three who were in critical care.

The health unit reported 990 variants of concern on Saturday including 654 that are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 222 are the E484K mutation, 71 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 43 have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

The Brant County Health Unit declared an outbreak on May 20 at the Wendy’s restaurant at 78 Icomm Dr. in Brantford after three COVID-19 cases were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the establishment.