Health unit reports 12 new cases; first dose vaccination tops 78,800-mark

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a Community Living Brant facility.

The outbreak, declared by the Brant County Health Unit on Saturday and recorded on its website Sunday involves one staff member. It comes on the same day that outbreaks at Creative Minds Childrens’ Centre and a manufacturing facility were declared over.

Outbreaks continue at a food processing facility and at a manufacturing facility.

Meanwhile, the health unit reported 12 new cases of the virus on Sunday for the previous 24-hours.

Meanwhile, the health unit reported 12 new cases of the virus on Sunday for the previous 24-hours.

The additional positive tests brings to 3,161 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 3,035 have recovered.

As of Sunday, there were 106 active cases in the two communities.

There have been 20 deaths from COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant.

The health unit and the Brant Community Healthcare System said six people were in hospital receiving care for the virus including three who were in critical care.