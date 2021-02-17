Health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19
The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
That brings to 18, the number of new positive tests added to the local tally in the first two days of current week. For the week ended Feb. 14, the health unit recorded 13 cases, the lowest weekly total since October 2020.
On Tuesday, Brantford-Brant moved into “orange-restrict” zone of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response framework. With the lifting of the provincial stay-at-home order, many businesses and facilities are allowed to reopen, albeit with restrictions.
For a list of restrictions under orange-restrict visit: covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions .
Also Wednesday, the health unit declared that the outbreak at Stedman Community Hospice is over.
Health unit figures show there have been 1,410 positive tests for the virus in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,371 have been resolved.
There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant and all are self-isolating.
The Brant Community Healthcare System on Wednesday reported that one person is in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for the coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic, 12 people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccines administered stands at 4,214, including 1,625 people who have completed their two-dose series.
A total of 70,218 tests for the virus have been performed in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. The tests include those completed by the healthcare system’s assessment centre and those done in congregate settings including group, long-term care and retirement homes.
