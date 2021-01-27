Health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The new positive tests bring to 1,327 the number of people in Brantford-Brant who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,268 have been been resolved.

The health unit notes, on its website, that one false positive was discovered and has been removed from the overall case count.

There are 52 active cases of COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to six from the seven reported the day before.

Locally, seven people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at a manufacturing/industrial building where three people have tested positive and at Stedman Community Hospice where six staff members and one patient have tested positive.

The number of vaccinations administered locally, remains at 2,552 as the program remains paused until more doses become available. The vaccination of all local long-term care and retirement home residents was completed last week.