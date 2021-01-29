Health unit reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Article content
The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
Seven people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19.
There are 55 active cases of the virus with seven people receiving treatment in hospital and 48 in self-isolation, the health unit says.
Outbreaks continue at a manufacturing/industrial building where three people have tested positive and at Stedman Community Hospice where seven staff members, up from six, and one patient have tested positive.
The number of vaccinations administered locally remains at 2,552 as the program remains paused until more doses of the vaccine become available. The vaccination of all local long-term care and retirement home residents was completed last week.
The number of tests conducted for the virus in Brantford-Brant stands at 65,413 with most of those – 61,344 – performed at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre. The remaining tests -4,069 – were done at long-term care, retirement, group homes and other congregate settings.