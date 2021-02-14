Health unit reporting two new cases of COVID-19
The Brant County Health Unit on Sunday reported two new cases of COVID-19.
Figures provided by the health unit show there were 11 active cases of the virus in Brantford-Brant as of Sunday, down from the 13 actives cases reported a day earlier.
No one is in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus.
With just one day of reporting left, Brantford-Brant is on pace to have one of its lowest weekly increase in cases since the fall.
For the week ending Oct. 18, the community recorded 13 new cases and for the week ending Oct. 11, there were eight cases.
The cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 1390 and of those, 1,367 have been resolved. Twelve people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19
Health unit figures show 3,640 vaccinations have been administered and 1,042 people have completed their vaccination series or regimen.
Outbreaks at the John Noble Home, Stedman Community Hospice and a local construction site are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted locally now stands at 69,032 including those performed at the Brant Community Healthcare System and long-term care, group, retirement homes and other congregate settings.
The improved weekly case counts come as Brantford Brant moves into ‘orange-restrict’ Tuesday as it emerges from lock down and enters the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.
The change, announced Friday, means restaurants, bars and many other businesses will be able to re-open albeit with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order, imposed on Dec. 26, will be lifted as of Tuesday.
Restrictions include limiting capacity to 50 people indoors and four people per table. There must be at least two metres between tables, and patrons must wear masks or face coverings except when eating or drinking.
Customers will also be required to provide their name and contact information. Establishments must close by 10 pm., alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m and no one can drink after 10 p.m.
Buffets are not allowed.
A complete list of restrictions under the colour-coded system can be found at: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions .