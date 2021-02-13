Health unit reporting four new cases of COVID-19

Article content

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the Brant County Health Unit says.

The new cases, reported by the health unit on Saturday, brings the cumulative total of positive cases in Brantford-Brant to 1,388 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,363 have been resolved.

There are 13 active case in the community and all are in self-isolation. Twelve people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result COVID-19.

Health unit figures show 3,640 vaccinations have been administered and 1,042 people have completed their vaccination series or regimen.

Outbreaks at the John Noble Home and Stedman Community Hospice are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted locally now stands at 69,032 including those performed at the Brant Community Healthcare System and long-term care, group, retirement homes and other congregate settings.

Brantford Brant will be in ‘orange-restrict’ Tuesday as it emerges from lock down and enters the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.