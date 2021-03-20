Health unit reporting another COVID-19 death

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

A man in his 80s died as a result of the virus, a spokesperson for the health unit confirmed on Saturday.

He is believed to have been infected by way of community transmission and his death brings to 13 the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit also reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing to 1,670 the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,582 have been resolved.

As of Saturday, there were 75 active cases of the virus in Brantford-Brant. The health unit also reported Saturday that there were three people receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19.

Figures provided by the health unit also show 2,566 people have completed their vaccination series.

Meanwhile, the community’s emergency operations centre advisory committee is urging residents to be vigilant as Brantford-Brant enters into the red-control category of the province’s COVID-19 response.