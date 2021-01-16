Health unit reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

There are 145 active cases in Brantford-Brant with one person hospitalized and the rest in self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,251 cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant and of those, 1,100 have been resolved. Six people have died.

Meanwhile,there are currently two outbreaks of the virus in the community. They are at Fox Ridge long-term care where one staff member has tested positive and at Stedman Community Hospice where four staff members and one resident have tested positive.

COVID-19 vaccinations, which began this week in Brantford-Brant, continue to be administered and as of Saturday 395 shots had been administered. Mobile immunization clinics began visiting Brantford and Brant County long-term care homes on Thursday.

So far there have been 61,344 tests for the virus performed in Brantford-Brant with most of those (57,275) conducted at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre. The balance (4,069) have been done in long-term care, retirement, group homes and other congregate settings.

