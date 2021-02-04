Health unit outlines action plan on needle exchange program

Vincent Ball
Feb 04, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis says improvements to the needle-exchange program must continue to maintain community support.

“If we can’t improve this program, it will lose whatever public acceptance it has in our community and the public pressure will become overwhelming and irrefutable – we’ll have to terminate the program even if the province says we have to do it,” the mayor said this week.

Davis said he hopes the issue doesn’t reach that point because the program addresses important health issues.

He said the program could become a model for the rest of the province.

The mayor made the comments during a discussion about the needle-exchange program during a council committee meeting. The discussion followed a presentation by representatives of the Brant County Health Unit, which runs the program, who outlined changes.

Receiving the presentation as information, councillors also unanimously approved putting up safe needle disposal bins in the areas of Colborne and Iroquois streets, Shallow Creek Park and George and Market streets or Nelson and Market streets.

A proposed bin in the Brantford Public Library is pending approval by the library board.

Drop boxes already are located at the health unit at 194 Terrace Hill St., St. Leonard’s Community Services at 225 Fairview Dr. or 133 Elgin St.;  beside Hope Pharmacy  at 349 Colborne St.; Brant Crossing Park at 150 Icomm Dr. and beside the civic centre on Market Street South.

The health unit presentation was prompted by a city council resolution last November calling for the program to be improved or scuttled. The resolution was the result of ongoing frustration by residents having to deal with improperly discarded needles in their neighbourhoods and calls to councillors demanding action.

Under the program, those who receive needles from the health unit are supposed to either bring them back for safe disposal or safely dispose of them in collection bins at various city locations.

Davis, a member of the Brant County board of health, which oversees the health unit, said there is room for improvements to the needle-exchange program, which is provincially mandated.

“The health unit realizes that a better job has to be done and the health board has made decisions and will continue to make decisions on that basis,” said the mayor. “I can assure members of this council and this community that members of this council serving on the health unit board are going to keep a close eye on this and we’re going to continue to make improvements.”

The health unit’s action plan includes:

• Hiring a drug-strategy co-ordinator.

• A public awareness campaign to reduce stigma experienced by those who use substances.

• An evaluation of the program examining barriers to improperly discarding needles.

• Ongoing monitoring for hotspots and needle pickups, as well as regular needle sweeps.

Coun. Joshua Wall called the health unit plan a good start but said more work is needed, especially in the handling of calls from residents who report discarded needles.

“It’s frustrating to talk to a mom who just took her child to the splash pad and finds a needle and calls and talks to one person, who tells her to call another person, who tells her to call another person and gets an answering machine,” Wall said.

“This is a complicated problem and communication should be at the forefront.”

Wall acknowledged the heath unit is overwhelmed by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and is grateful for its efforts on the needle exchange issue.

“At the same time, I think there needs to be a level of customer satisfaction that has to be met,” Wall said.

The health unit has an online reporting tool for improperly discarded needles. It can be found at: www.bchu.org/needlesafety

