Health unit outlines action plan on needle exchange program

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis says improvements to the needle-exchange program must continue to maintain community support.

“If we can’t improve this program, it will lose whatever public acceptance it has in our community and the public pressure will become overwhelming and irrefutable – we’ll have to terminate the program even if the province says we have to do it,” the mayor said this week.

Davis said he hopes the issue doesn’t reach that point because the program addresses important health issues.

He said the program could become a model for the rest of the province.

The mayor made the comments during a discussion about the needle-exchange program during a council committee meeting. The discussion followed a presentation by representatives of the Brant County Health Unit, which runs the program, who outlined changes.

Receiving the presentation as information, councillors also unanimously approved putting up safe needle disposal bins in the areas of Colborne and Iroquois streets, Shallow Creek Park and George and Market streets or Nelson and Market streets.