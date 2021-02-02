Health unit not 'final decision maker' on reopening schools

Article content
Brant’s acting medical officer health says the final decision on keeping local schools closed this week was made by the province.
“While I gave the local perspective on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Brant and that input was taken into consideration, the final decision on school reopening rests with the province,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said Tuesday during her weekly media briefing. “The characterization that local public health units were the final decision makers is not accurate.”
In fact, she said she’s a part of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health, which sent a letter to the province last week, urging it to prioritize the safe reopening of schools over reopening other sectors.
On Monday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical offficer of health, was asked to explain the province’s criteria for reopening schools in some areas, such as Middlesex-London, and not in Brantford and Brant County. He said that Urbantke was consulted and “was not comfortable at this time to open” schools, so the province “respected that opinion.”