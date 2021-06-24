Have your say on proposed utilities merger

The public is being invited to comment on a potential utilities merger.

Councils for the City of Brantford, Township of North Dumfries and City of Cambridge have completed independent reviews on a possible merger between Brantford Power Inc. and Energy+ Inc.

The next step in the merger exploration process is to collect community-wide input and feedback.

Brantford Energy Corp. and its affiliates are owned by the City of Brantford. Cambridge and North Dumfries Energy Plus Inc. and its affiliates are jointly owned by the City of Cambridge (92 per cent) and the Township of North Dumfries (7.9 per cent).

A merger would bring together 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Brantford and 67,000 customers in Brant County, Cambridge and North Dumfries.

A centralized website, EnergizingOurFuture.ca, has been developed for utility customers to learn more about the potential merger, ask questions and provide feedback about the future of the local hydro companies. Public input will be gathered over the next four weeks and shared with municipal councils to help inform their decisions.