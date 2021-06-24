Have your say on proposed utilities merger
The public is being invited to comment on a potential utilities merger.
Councils for the City of Brantford, Township of North Dumfries and City of Cambridge have completed independent reviews on a possible merger between Brantford Power Inc. and Energy+ Inc.
The next step in the merger exploration process is to collect community-wide input and feedback.
Brantford Energy Corp. and its affiliates are owned by the City of Brantford. Cambridge and North Dumfries Energy Plus Inc. and its affiliates are jointly owned by the City of Cambridge (92 per cent) and the Township of North Dumfries (7.9 per cent).
A merger would bring together 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Brantford and 67,000 customers in Brant County, Cambridge and North Dumfries.
A centralized website, EnergizingOurFuture.ca, has been developed for utility customers to learn more about the potential merger, ask questions and provide feedback about the future of the local hydro companies. Public input will be gathered over the next four weeks and shared with municipal councils to help inform their decisions.
Details of the proposed merger are also available at letstalkbrantford.ca
After the engagement process is completed, the municipalities involved will hold council meetings to review staff reports, legal agreements and community feedback.
Each municipality will pass in-council motions at these public meetings to decide whether to proceed to the next stage. A decision to merge will require final approval by all shareholders and the Ontario Energy Board.
The Ontario government has been supportive of consolidating electricity companies in the past providing it’s to improve efficiencies and reduces costs, including when Thunder Bay Hydro and Kenora Hydro combined to create Synergy North in 2019, and when Guelph voted to in favour of merging Guelph Hydro with public utility company Alectra in 2017.
Sheri Ojero, manager of communications for Brantford Power, earlier said a merger “could translate into a number of benefits for customers, including stable and competitive electricity distribution rates, increased capacity to deliver advancements in technology in response to customer requests, increased efficiencies, and enhanced opportunities for customer innovation.”