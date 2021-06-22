Hare selected Ontario regional chief

Article content

Glen Hare, former Anishinabek Nation grand chief from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was elected Ontario regional chief in an online ceremony during the 47th annual All Ontario Chiefs Conference hosted by Grand Council Treaty 3.

Hare was one of six candidates vying for the position, which carries a three-year term.

Also in the running were Larry Sault, a former chief of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Nathan Wright, a Six Nations of the Grand River elected councillor, Sasha Maracle of Six Nations, Elaine Johnston of Serpent River, and Jason Smallboy from the Moose Cree First Nation and Nishnabe Aski Nation.

Hare succeeds Roseanne Archibald, who is in the running to lead the Assembly of First Nations as its national chief.

Hare ran a platform based on addressing topics such as housing, clean drinking water, economic development and advocacy for all First Nations communities within Ontario.