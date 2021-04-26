Hamilton company renovating Walker Press building in Paris

Article content

PARIS A Hamilton company is planning to bring new life to an old building in Paris.

Forge and Foster, which purchased the Walker Press building at 3 Yeo St. in 2020, is looking to turn it into a multi-use commercial facility.

“The Walker Press will be an idyllic and innovative setting for a new generation of Paris-based businesses,” said Joe Accardi, CEO and partner at Forge and Foster. “It’s a perfect setting for emerging industries and employment opportunities in Canada’s prettiest town.”

The building includes the Maxwell wing, built in 1872, and the Penman wing, built in 1915. Established in 1910, Walker Press moved into the Maxwell wing in 1920, connecting the two buildings. Walker Press operated for 60 years, printing a range of products, including gift coupons and royal portraits.

Forge and Foster is an investment and asset management company that is also transforming the Cordage Heritage District at 111 Sherwood Dr. in Brantford into a destination for residents to eat, shop and experience the city’s industrial heritage. The district was once home to the Brantford Cordage Co, which operated in the early 1900s employing more than 700 people in the production of twine.