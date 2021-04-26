Hamilton company renovating Walker Press building in Paris
PARIS A Hamilton company is planning to bring new life to an old building in Paris.
Forge and Foster, which purchased the Walker Press building at 3 Yeo St. in 2020, is looking to turn it into a multi-use commercial facility.
“The Walker Press will be an idyllic and innovative setting for a new generation of Paris-based businesses,” said Joe Accardi, CEO and partner at Forge and Foster. “It’s a perfect setting for emerging industries and employment opportunities in Canada’s prettiest town.”
The building includes the Maxwell wing, built in 1872, and the Penman wing, built in 1915. Established in 1910, Walker Press moved into the Maxwell wing in 1920, connecting the two buildings. Walker Press operated for 60 years, printing a range of products, including gift coupons and royal portraits.
Forge and Foster is an investment and asset management company that is also transforming the Cordage Heritage District at 111 Sherwood Dr. in Brantford into a destination for residents to eat, shop and experience the city’s industrial heritage. The district was once home to the Brantford Cordage Co, which operated in the early 1900s employing more than 700 people in the production of twine.
“We like to be creative, push boundaries and build on the story of a structure and community with the projects we take on,” Accardi said. “Older and historic buildings bring so much character and heritage to the table that new builds are challenged to do.
“From developing an identity about a building, by celebrating its story – such as our naming this project The Walker Press – to even the diversity of materials used, these buildings give us and their community so much to be proud of.”
For example, Accardi noted the Walker Press building has granite foundations.
Ben Ames, chief investment officer and partner at Forge and Foster, noted that the building is near Paris’s downtown and the community is a short drive from Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and Toronto, which makes the project ideal for a range of tenants, even light industrial.
“Paris is a beautifully historic town and an incredible destination,” said Ames. “We are thrilled to play a role in reviving this property and writing its next chapter.
“It’s important for us at Forge and Foster that, when we think about return on investment, it’s not just about shareholders or those involved in a project, but also about the intangible value we bring to our partners, tenants and the communities where these projects are located.”
Ames and Accardi thanked the Paris Museum and Historical Society for providing information about Walker Press.
Forge and Foster is also behind the restoration of 1 West Ave. and The Ironwood in Hamilton and has projects in Cambridge. It is also involved in creating film industry spaces in Hamilton.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall