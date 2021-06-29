Article content

Haldimand County is looking for people to be part of new youth and senior advisory committees.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand recruits youth and senior committee members Back to video

To be a member the youth committee, you have to be aged 16 to 24. Anyone aged 60 or older can join the senior committee.

Each committee will have 10 members, who will work with county staff to establish a vision for the youth and seniors of Haldimand.

For more information or to apply, visit www.haldimandcounty.ca/community-partnerships

You can also contact Andrea Moodie by calling 905-318-5932, ext. 6119, or emailing amoodie@haldimandcounty.on.ca.