Haldimand OPP investigating fatal hit and run collision

A 23-year-old man has died following a hit and run collision involving three vehicles in Hagersville on Friday.

The deceased was on a motorcycle when the collision occurred. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Haldimand OPP say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on King Street West. Upon arrival, police were told by a witness that a motorcycle, pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle were collision.

The witness also told police the sport utility vehicle fled the scene following the collision.

Police say the man was travelling westbound on King Street West near Sarah Street when he was struck from behind by a westbound 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle and then hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

The SUV then fled the scene, police say.

A witness described the blue Chevrolet Tahoe has having a black hood and it continued westbound on King Street West before heading north onto Ojibway Road.

The SUV then drove into a ditch on Ojibway Road and two occupants got out of the vehicle and fled into a bush area on foot.

Provincial police have recovered the vehicle and it is being analyzed by the OPP’s forensic identification unit.

Members of the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Remote Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS – drone), and the OPP helicopter attended and conducted a search of the area.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

King Street West was closed between Concession 13 Walpole and John Street for approximately six hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

Haldimand fire and Haldimand paramedics also responded to the collision.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any video surveillance of the area, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com and become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

