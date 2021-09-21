Haldimand-Norfolk

Expositor staff
Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis kept Haldimand-Norfolk for the Conservatives. Lewis, a former party leadership hopeful, succeeds Diane Finley, who retired from politics after holding the riding since 2004.

Polls Reporting: 261 of 262 (99.62 %)

Conservative Leslyn Lewis 28,716 (47.5 %)

Liberal Karen Matthews 16,332 (27.0 %)

NDP Meghan Piironen 8,089 (13.4 %)

People’s Party Ken Gilpin 6,486 (10.7 %)

Christian Heritage Party Charles Lugosi 546 (0.9 %)

VCP George McMorrow 254 (0.4 %)

Total number of valid votes: 60,423

Voter Turnout: 60,423 of 93,802 registered electors (64.42 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 109,652

