Group pushes for mask exemption freedom

Under the provincial regulation, businesses that have patrons attending their establishment without face coverings can face fines. The set fine for non-compliance is $880. Repeat offenders can see fines increase individually to $10,000.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the province requires the use of a face covering in public indoor spaces and whenever physical distancing is a challenge. Exemptions include children under two and people with certain medical conditions or who cannot put on a mask without assistance. Medical documentation is not needed to support an exception.

“We .. take these people shopping for their protection and to educate others on what’s happening thanks to these bylaws,” said Tomkins.

The group’s president, Jay Tomkins, said those with exemptions, including some seniors or mothers with young children, have been “centred-out, verbally abused and assaulted.”

A local group that calls itself Freedom Fighters of Brantford says it has been visiting local stores and restaurants that deny access to people exempted from wearing masks.

Tomkins said businesses don’t have to enforce the provincial regulation.

“There are stores and restaurants that make a big scene and belittle us in front of everyone there.”

Tomkins said the group alerts police before going into a business.

Brantford police said they have issued no charges in connection with any demonstrations.

“Everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest,” police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

The Brant County Health Unit said it has received no complaints about the Freedom Fighters.

Tomkins said he’s sorry that police time is wasted on the group’s activities.

“We’ve had many interactions with police and they’ve been nothing but nice to us,” he said. “It’s silly to call 911 for someone trying to buy groceries.

“If we look like the bad guys, that’s OK because we have pure hearts.”

A description of the group on Facebook says: “We no longer follow the rules of these dictators and tyrants for the fake Chinese flu bug. We have decided to rise up against the agenda and take our freedom back.”

Tomkins noted the Freedom Fighters join another local group called End the Lockdowns Brantford each Sunday for a protest at downtown Clarence and Colborne streets.

The co-founder of Freedom Fighters, who gave his name as Adam, said he believes all members of the group favour ending lockdowns because they are “destroying businesses, families and children’s lives.”

“I don’t call it a pandemic,” Adam said. “It’s not about health and safety now. It’s about control.”

The group’s members are known for wearing red-lettered grey sweatshirts that read “Freedom Fighters of Brantford: United we stand, Divided we fall.”

On the shirt’s back bears the phrase: “Where we go one, we go all,” which is associated with QAnon, an American conspiracy theory.

