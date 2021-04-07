Grey Street standoff continues

Article content

Brantford police on Wednesday remained in front of a Grey Street home for a fourth day to deal with what they say is a man in crisis.

Police have closed Grey, between Stanley and Rawdon streets, since Sunday.

They are asking people to avoid the area while negotiators work to resolve the situation. As well, police are asking people to refrain from posting information and videos on social media.

“Uniformed officers, negotiators and the mobile crisis rapid response team remain on scene and are continuing their efforts to resolve the situation safely,” said a Brantford police spokesperson.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

On Tuesday night, the province’s Special Investigations Unit sent out a news release saying the man had been taken into custody, but later said it had released inaccurate information and that the scene was still active.

“In my haste to get information out to the public quickly on this matter, I mixed up the facts from two different cases and incorrectly stated the man had been taken into custody when, in fact, he was still barricaded,” said Monica Hudon, the SIU’s communications co-ordinator, said. “I’m sorry for any confusion that may have resulted from the erroneous information that was sent out.”

The SIU said it is involved because police used an AWREN launcher during the incident. ARWEN is an acronym for Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield that fires “less lethal” rounds, such as plastic projectiles.

An independent government agency, the SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in the death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Brantford police said they were called to deal with a man in crisis at the Grey Street home just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday

