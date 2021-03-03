GRCA's 2021 budget recognizes challenges ahead







The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to create challenges for the Grand River Conservation Authority in 2021, the chair of the authority's board of director says. But Chris White is optimistic that better days are ahead. "The past year has certainly been challenging but I remain hopeful and optimistic that as the year progresses we'll be able to return to a new normal," White said. "We provide critical flood mitigation services and unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities, which will continue to be vital to ensuring the health and well-being of residents throughout the watershed." He made the comments after being asked about the GRCA's 2021 budget which calls for spending of just over $31,973,000. The budget was passed by the authority on Feb. 27. "This is probably one of the most difficult budgets we have had in recent years," said White, a GRCA board member since 2014. "COVID-19 and its ongoing impact on the GRCA made it (the budget) a moving target.

Article content “We also know that our municipal partners, a major source of our funding, continue to face major challenges.” GRCA staff and the board worked hard to come up with a balanced budge, said White, mayor of Guelph/Eramosa Township. “The two main challenges we face going into 2021 are carried over from 2020,” White said. “The first, of course, is COVID-19, as we continue to work through the global pandemic. “Legislative change to the Conservation Authorities Act is the other main challenge.” The GRCA is awaiting for additional information from the province concerning the core mandates of conservation authorities. When that information comes in, planning future strategic priorities can begin, White said. He said the budget focuses on maintaining GRCA programs and services and takes into consideration the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the evolving role of conservation authorities. The GRCA, in addition to flood management and improvement and protection of the Grand River water, operates numerous parks, including Brant Conservation Area in Brantford and Pinehurst Lake, north of Paris. Municipalities will contribute about $12.2 million to this year’s budget, an increase of about 2.5 per cent. That works out to about $11.09 per watershed resident or 12 cents more this year compared to 2020, the authority said. The money from municipalities, including Brantford and Brant County, covers about 38 per cent of the budget. A further 43 per cent of the budget comes from revenue generated by the GRCA through camping fees, park admissions, nature centre programs, property rentals and planning permits.

Article content The authority also receives funding from donations raised by the Grand River Conservation Foundation. To help balance this year’s budget, the GRCA took $2.2 million from reserves. Of that, $700,000 came from the conservation area reserves as a way to help cover some of the revenue lost through park closures due to COVID-19. Figures provided by the GRCA show conservation area revenue dropped to $6.1 million in 2020 from $9.4 million in 2019. However, authority officials are expecting to rebound slightly this year and to generate about $7.2 million from its conservation areas. The authority has $26.3 million in reserves. The GRCA will get about $3.5 million in provincial and federal government grants to maintain water control structures and cover other expenses, such as rural water quality landowner grants. The authority’s capital spending priorities in 2021 include the purchase of water quality monitoring equipment, as well as software systems for flood forecasting. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

