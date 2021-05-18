Article content

The Grand River Conservation Authority says it will spray an organic pesticide at two of its properties in Paris and Brantford this spring to control growing populations of gypsy moth.

Applications by airplane are planned over forest areas at Pinehurst Lake and Brant conservation areas between May 21 and June 10.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GRCA to spray for gypsy moth caterpillars Back to video

The GRCA says the spraying is needed to control of a current outbreak to protect and maintain affected forest areas and to reduce future hazard tree removals.

The organic insecticide is called Foray 48B, whose active ingredient is a widely distributed soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, or Btk. Two applications will occur about three to seven days apart. Timing depends on insect and tree development, as well as weather conditions. It is expected that applications will occur between May 21 and June 10.

“It is important that people are not present during aerial spraying for safety and regulatory requirements related to low level flying. Appropriate measures will be taken to close affected areas and park guests will not be permitted on the property for several hours while the spraying occurs,” the GRCA said.