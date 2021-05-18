GRCA to spray for gypsy moth caterpillars
The Grand River Conservation Authority says it will spray an organic pesticide at two of its properties in Paris and Brantford this spring to control growing populations of gypsy moth.
Applications by airplane are planned over forest areas at Pinehurst Lake and Brant conservation areas between May 21 and June 10.
The GRCA says the spraying is needed to control of a current outbreak to protect and maintain affected forest areas and to reduce future hazard tree removals.
The organic insecticide is called Foray 48B, whose active ingredient is a widely distributed soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, or Btk. Two applications will occur about three to seven days apart. Timing depends on insect and tree development, as well as weather conditions. It is expected that applications will occur between May 21 and June 10.
“It is important that people are not present during aerial spraying for safety and regulatory requirements related to low level flying. Appropriate measures will be taken to close affected areas and park guests will not be permitted on the property for several hours while the spraying occurs,” the GRCA said.
The GRCA said the Btk insecticide is not considered a human health risk and is not toxic to bees and other insects, birds, fish, mammals or adult moths and butterflies. Its application won’t impact moths and butterflies, like monarchs, whose caterpillars develop later in the season.
“Btk insecticides have been in use for over 30 years in Canada and around the world. Their use is approved by Health Canada including for aerial applications over urban areas.”
More information and updates on the project can be found online at www.grandriver.ca/gypsymoth.
Brant County is also planning aerial application of the Foray 48B insecticide on more than 240 hectares of municipal property.
For more information about the county spray dates per location, follow the county’s website at www.brant.ca/News and social media sites.