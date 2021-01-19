GRCA offers free webinar series

Article content

The Grand River Conservation Authority is offering a series of online free webinars this winter with a focus on sharing information about how rural landowners can protect and enhance natural features on their properties.

The virtual sessions are designed for rural landowners with properties larger than 2.5 acres.

The webinars take place from noon and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

• Jan. 27 – GRCA tree-planting program;

• Feb. 10 – Invasive tree diseases and pests, such as gypsy moth and oak wilt;

• Feb 24 – Aquatic species at risk in the Grand River watershed;

• And March 10 – Rural Water Quality Program.

Advance registration is required.

To register, visit www.grandriver.eventbrite.ca or call 1-866-900-4722, ext. 2259.