Grand opening for new city hall

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis cuts a ribbon to official open the new city hall on Saturday.
A grand opening was held Saturday for Brantford’s new city hall.

The official ceremony included remarks from Mayor Kevin Davis and CAO Brian Hutchings, as well as a ribbon cutting and flag raising in Harmony Square.

The city hall, located in the former Federal Building on downtown Dalhousie Street, opened to the public on Aug. 16. The building cost $26.6 million to renovate.

