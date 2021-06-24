Grand Erie's job board expands
The Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie has launched Grand Erie Jobs 2.0 to better help people find work, research careers and learn about local businesses.
Grand Erie Jobs 2.0 builds on online tools introduced a year ago that connect people with jobs and community services in Brantford, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
The most widely used tool for the past year has been a job board that shows local job openings, typically more than 1,000 each month, said Danette Dalton, the Workforce Planning Board’s executive director.
“These exciting new tools will give individuals even more information about local wages, in-demand occupations, skill requirements and which employers hire most frequently. Our goal is to offer residents a full toolbox of tools they can use to be successful.”
The number of online tools has doubled to eight, including some new ones that could be useful to local businesses, economic development leaders and employment services.
The new tools are:
• Occupation finder – Provides information on all 500 occupations, identifying local wages, employers and demand from businesses.
• Industry search – Provides information on different industries and identifies local companies from each industry.
• Sector locator – Uses a map to show local companies that hire for specific jobs and highlights where those businesses are concentrated.
• Talent finder – A tool that employers, recruitment firms and communities can use to target talent attraction campaigns for hard-to-fill jobs.
All tools, which became fully active on June 25, are accessed through the Workforce Planning Board’s website at www.workforceplanningboard.org.