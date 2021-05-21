Grand Erie offers online option for students for 2021-22

Article content

The Grand Erie District School Board says it will offer an online option to its students for the 2021-22 school year.

“While we believe that in-person learning best supports our students’ mental health and well-being, we also recognize that, given unique circumstances, some families may want their child(ren) to learn online,” the board said in a news release.

Families with students in kindergarten to Grade 12 who chose online learning are being asked to submit a one-time declaration by June 1. The board said the declaration is for the full school year to “ensure continuity of learning.”

For more information, visit the board’s website at granderie.ca.