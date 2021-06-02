Grand Erie names new education superintendent

Article content

Kevin Graham will join the Grand Erie District School Board as a superintendent of education effective Sept. 1.

Graham has worked for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board for 20 years as an education, administrator and, most recently, system principal.

“Throughout his career, Kevin has demonstrated his commitment to student success and his extensive experience will serve our students, staff, families and community members well in his new role as superintendent of education,” said JoAnna Roberto, director of education.

Graham said he is looking forward to joining the Grand Erie board.

“As we work to ensure all students are met with success in safe and inclusive learning environments, I am excited to begin in my new role and to learn from everyone across the district.”

The board said that, in his role as system principal of learning services, Graham co-led the development and implementation of a plan to begin the work of de-streaming of Grade 9 courses by enhancing educator capacity and increasing student engagement, achievement and well-being. He also collaborated with the Indigenous Education team to ensure equitable access to learning opportunities, supported the equity action plan and developed communication systems to support programs.

Grand Erie has more than 25,000 students in 58 elementary and 14 secondary schools within Brantford and Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk counties.