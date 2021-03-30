Grand Erie hires first Indigenous education system principal

Article content

The Grand Erie District School announced Tuesday that it has hired its first system principal leader of Indigenous education and equity.

Robin Staats, who has a 30-year career in Indigenous education, begins her new job April 19.

As system principal leader, Staats will be responsible for working with First Nations, as well as Métis and Inuit communities, organizations, students, and families to support student achievement, well-being and advance truth and reconciliation within the board. She also will help create and implement curriculum and programs to build knowledge and awareness of all students about Indigenous history, culture, perspectives, and contributions.

Most recently, Staats served as principal of Emily C. General Elementary School on Six Nations of the Grand River. She also has worked with Indigenous communities across Ontario.

She holds a masters of education from Brock University, as well additional certificates focused on education and teaching.