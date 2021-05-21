





Share this Story: Golfers are fore-tunate

Golfers are fore-tunate jpg, BR

Article content jpg, BR McKenna Campbell is excited about the opening of golf courses on Saturday even though she won’t be swinging a club or lining up any putts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Golfers are fore-tunate Back to video “Are you kidding me,” Campbell said Friday from the Fescue’s Edge Golf Course in Scotland. “The money I make here – salary and tips – will go a long way towards my education. “I’m a university student and this job helps pay my way.” Campbell, who operates the refreshment cart at Fescue’s Edge, said she was delighted when Premier Doug Ford announced that many outdoor recreational facilities, including golf courses. could open as of Saturday after being closed in the latest provincial pandemic shutdown. “Literally, when he (Ford) was making the announcement, the manager was on the phone texting people and asking: ‘Who’s down for working this weekend,’” Campbell said. “I was in right away.” Meanwhile, the phone at the club started ringing as golfers called in to book tee-off times. The club’s voice mailbox at the club was filled with messages by Friday morning.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content jpg, BR Also opening Saturday is Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course in Brantford, where staff are eager to see people playing the course. “It will be business as usual under COVID-19 regulations,” Brian Hughes, Brantford’s director of park services, said Friday as workers prepared for reopening. “When you’re out on the course, you have to maintain two metres of physical distancing,” he said. “And, if you’re in a cart with someone not from the same household, you have to wear a mask. There will be a beverage cart on the course but the lounge will not be opened just yet.” If all goes well, the lounge could be opened sometime in the next few weeks, Hughes said. He said that, within 30 minutes of the Thursday’s announcement, the golf course had received 50 calls from golfers looking to book tee times. “I think we’re going to be busy and the last time I looked the weather is supposed to be nice,” Hughes said. “We’re looking forward to getting people back on the course and enjoying themselves. “The course is in great shape and everything is ready to go.” The driving range is also open. Parks operated by the city are open with capacity limits. Signs will remind residents of public health guidelines. “As far as park amenities, pretty much everything is open under COVID restrictions,” said Hughes. As of Saturday, all sports fields for informal use only (no games, practice or rentals with gathering restrictions in place) are open. The Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex and the Kiwanis Field are open for running track use only from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Tennis courts, lawn bowling and pickleball at Dufferin Park are open, as are skate parks. The Rotary Bike Park is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Among municipal facilities remaining closed are the T. B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre, Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre and the Woodman Community Centre and pool. For a complete list of city facilities and service modifications visit www.Brantford.ca/OpenandClosed.. Brant County officials sent out a statement Friday outlining what’s open and closed. Baseball diamonds, soccer and sports fields, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, skate parks, outdoor fitness equipment, boat and watercraft launches are open as of Saturday, as are picnic shelters and tables. Parks, trails, playgrounds and the Simply Grand Dog Park have been open in recent weeks. Disc golf will reopen on May 26. The Paris and St. George lawn bowling clubs will be announcing their reopening plans at a later day, county officials say. Information about tennis courts can be found at www.brant.ca/Tennis . Under provincial guidelines, team sports are not permitted. For a list of outdoor trails and parks visit www.brant.ca/Parks . Under the provincial guidelines, social gatherings of five people or less can be held outdoors but residents are asked to wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford