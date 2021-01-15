Giant warehouse being built for Hershey

Susan Gamble
Jan 15, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Vicano Developments Limited has provided property and is in the midst of building a massive distribution warehouse for The Hershey Company, one of the world's largest chocolate manufacturers, on Oak Park Road, with hopes of having the project completed by the end of the year.
A massive refrigerated warehouse is under construction on Oak Park Road to welcome one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers to Brantford by the end of the year.

The Hershey Co., which is based in Hersey, Pa., and has its Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, will move into the 48,124-square-metre facility that’s being built by Brantford’s Vicano Development Ltd.

“This is a pretty significant project for the city,” Peter Vicano, president of Vicano Development, said Friday.

Vicano said he isn’t able to make public the overall value of the project but he said the warehouse operation will employ more than 100 people.

Vicano provided 56 acres in the city’s northwest industrial area, just off Highway 403, for the project.

The warehouse will have 12-metre ceilings, hold up 80,000 pallets of chocolate product and feature 80 dock-level doors and 371 trailer parking stalls. A separate two-storey office complex will house logistics staff and training rooms.

Brantford already is home to the manufacturing plant for another leading chocolate maker, Ferrero Canada.

Project manager Marc Vicano said the company’s experience in building other large warehouses helped win the Hershey project.

“Eight years ago, on a design-build basis, we won the Ferrero project, a 46,450-square-metre warehouse that was completed in 11 months and that was really recognized by Hershey when they were looking for someone to partner with.”

He added that the decision by Hershey’s to locate in Brantford shows the area is getting attention from global corporations due to its proximity to Highway 403, providing access to the U.S. border and other Canadian markets.

Development manager Paul Vicano said Hershey’s had been searching southwestern Ontario, mainly around the Greater Toronto Area, for a warehouse site before looking at Brantford.

“I think they landed here because of the availability of cheap land with a close proximity to the 403,” he said.

“This parcel of land wasn’t even created when we started talking. We had to facilitate a land severance assembly with Telephone City Aggregates, the previous owner, and we transferred over land we had under contract.”

Paul Vicano noted that, until recently, such huge distribution centres – which Vicano has now created in several communities – were rare.

“We’re seeing more and more activity in Brantford for such projects because the GTA land prices have skyrocketed to the point where it doesn’t make sense to put a project there. Brantford doesn’t have a huge inventory of land but enough to attract a company of this size and brand.”

The Vicanos said the project has provided construction jobs for the community over the last few months.

“During this shutdown, this warehouse is deemed an essential construction project because it’s distribution and food-related,” said Peter Vicano. “We’re allowed to proceed with enhanced measures and have a full-time health and safety officer on site.”

A Brantford firm with about 80 employees, Vicano has current projects in Hamilton, Whitby, Waterdown, Peterborough and Woodstock. It builds commercial and industrial buildings from giant warehouses to small coffee shops.

Hundreds of trailer-loads of structural steel soon will be moved onto the construction site.  It is expected Hershey will be able to move in by December.

