FWIC decides not to sell Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead
The Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada has decided not to sell the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead in St. George.
The organization’s board of directors this week voted in favour of keeping the homestead, a part of Brant County’s history, located at 359 Blue Lake Rd.
“We received a lot of messages from Women’s Institute members, the broader community and heritage groups,” Margaret Byl, president of the FWIC, said Wednesday.
“People were extremely upset to hear that it was up for sale and were looking for ways to offer support.
“We didn’t anticipate such an outpouring of support but I think it shows just how much people appreciate the homestead and its history.”
Just over a month ago, the homestead was put on the market for $949,750. At the time, the organization, faced with years of operating at a deficit, said the decision to sell was made “with a heavy heart.”
But the reaction to the FWIC’s decision to sell the homestead was so strong, the board of directors decided to revisit its earlier decision. On Monday, the board voted to take the homestead off the market and continue to operate it.
The FWIC has received a Young Canada Works grant to hire two part-time students who will begin offering tours of the homestead next week. They also will be working on the homestead’s archives and artifacts, Byl said.
However, keeping the homestead, a national historic site, will require commitment and financial support from the community, WI members and Brant County.
Costs of operating the homestead and museum are increasing and the FWIC can’t do it alone, Byl said.
The homestead relies on fundraising events, including an annual Easter egg hunt that, which, during good weather, brought hundreds of people to the historic grounds. But, in recent years, the hunt has been hampered by bad weather and was cancelled because of the pandemic.
It costs about $25,000 a year to operate the homestead, which is in need of maintenance, including a new roof.
Hunter Hoodless is credited as co-founder of the Women’s Institute, the Young Women’s Christian Association, the National Council of Women and the Victorian Order of Nurses.
The homestead was built in 1832 by John Bray, a Loyalist and veteran of the War of 1812.
David Hunter, Adelaide’s father, purchased the home in 1853, four years before her birth. The home remained in the Hunter family until 1906.
It was purchased by the Federated Women’s Institute of Canada in 1959 and restored to appear as it would have during the time when Adelaide lived there.
Hunter Hoodless, called “one the most famous Canadian women, yet one of the most obscure,” by her biographer, was born on Feb. 27, 1857 and raised at the homestead in what was then an isolated farming area. Her public life began after she became a wife and mother. It was
instigated by a tragic event: her fourth child died of what was then called a “stomach complaint.” He likely had consumed contaminated milk.
Seeming to blame herself for this tragedy, Hunter Hoodless started a campaign to raise the level of education for girls and to put supports in place for women so that they could safeguard their families.
The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1995. Most of the furnishings in the home were donated by Women’s Institute members. The only original pieces were given to the homestead by Muriel Bostwick, granddaughter of
Hunter Hoodless, who has since died. Adelaide now has no surviving direct descendants
The Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada is a national network for women and families to promote leadership and personal development opportunities through education, advocacy and fellowship.
For more information, visit: www.fwic.ca
