The Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada has decided not to sell the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead in St. George.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The organization’s board of directors this week voted in favour of keeping the homestead, a part of Brant County’s history, located at 359 Blue Lake Rd.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. FWIC decides not to sell Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead Back to video

“We received a lot of messages from Women’s Institute members, the broader community and heritage groups,” Margaret Byl, president of the FWIC, said Wednesday.

“People were extremely upset to hear that it was up for sale and were looking for ways to offer support.

“We didn’t anticipate such an outpouring of support but I think it shows just how much people appreciate the homestead and its history.”

Just over a month ago, the homestead was put on the market for $949,750. At the time, the organization, faced with years of operating at a deficit, said the decision to sell was made “with a heavy heart.”

But the reaction to the FWIC’s decision to sell the homestead was so strong, the board of directors decided to revisit its earlier decision. On Monday, the board voted to take the homestead off the market and continue to operate it.

The FWIC has received a Young Canada Works grant to hire two part-time students who will begin offering tours of the homestead next week. They also will be working on the homestead’s archives and artifacts, Byl said.

However, keeping the homestead, a national historic site, will require commitment and financial support from the community, WI members and Brant County.

Costs of operating the homestead and museum are increasing and the FWIC can’t do it alone, Byl said.