'Full speed ahead' for charity motorcycle ride

Organizers of the charity motorcycle ride in support of Lansdowne Children’s Centre have had to switch gears for the annual fundraising event,

“We had hoped to return to an in-person event but there are still some lingering concerns with COVID-19,” said Angee Turnbull, director of philanthropy, at the Lansdowne Children’s Centre Foundation, the centre’s fundraising arm. “So, just like last year, this year’s ride will be virtual.”

Turnbull said that, from July 1 to 31, participants can ride when they want, where they want and as often as they want in support of the centre.

“COVID-19 has robbed everyone of so much, including large events like our ride,” she said. “We’re refusing to let it rob us of something as important as this. So, it’s full speed ahead for this year’s ride.”

Typically, the event attracts from 280 to 400 riders. In 2019, the last time it was held as an in-person event, organizers raised $62,000.