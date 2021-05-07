





Frontline workers eager for second doses

Article content Hope is building that frontline hospital and long-term care workers soon will be fully immunized against COVID-19. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said this week that, as the supply of Pfizer vaccine increases throughout this month, the province may accelerate second doses for the workers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontline workers eager for second doses Back to video That’s good news for Dr. Laura Shoots, an emergency room doctor at Brantford General Hospital. “A lot of people have been advocating for this for a long time,” said Shoots. “It’s nerve-racking, especially when we’re seeing COVID on a daily basis in the emergency room and people are working with COVID patients all day long.” Health-care workers were among the first groups to be prioritized for a first dose of the shot. However, the province later extended dosing intervals for COVID-19 vaccines from 21 days to four months, which means many workers are still waiting for the second dose. Once the provincial directive came down, the Brant County Health Unit was only allowed to give second doses to residents of long-term care and retirement homes, Indigenous adults and transplant patients or those in active treatment for cancers, said spokesperson Ryan Spiteri.

Article content Spiteri said only staff at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford and Telfer Place in Paris would have missed getting their second dose at the earlier 21- or 28-day intervals, along with those who missed health unit clinics or declined their shot. Shoots said waiting for the second dose has left front-line healthcare workers feeling uneasy. “It’s an unnecessary stressor being put on health-care workers and it’s leading to people being frustrated and angry.” Shoots added that many healthcare workers are already scheduled for their second doses in a few weeks so any change by the government isn’t going to hurry things up much. Dr. Suraj Sharma, a gastroenterologist/hepatologist at BGH, said anxiety grew in April as the hospital began taking a number of COVID patients from the Greater Toronto Area. Sharma said second doses should be prioritized for those with highest risk of exposures, such as front-line healthcare workers and factory and essential workers in COVID hotspots, and those with highest risk of consequences, such as the elderly and immuno-compromised patients. “This approach would target vaccines to groups that are critical to maintaining our health-care and essential services and and to individuals to whom a COVID exposure could still lead to serious illness or death.” A woman who has a family member in St. Joseph’s said a recent outbreak at that facility could be because of delay in administering second doses to workers.

Article content “The majority of residents received the complete course of vaccinations, however staff compliance is approximately 60 per cent,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. She said the province should complete the second dose of vaccine for the workers and the designated essential caregivers. “The ongoing outbreaks from late March onward have had such a devastating impact on the residents,” she said. “No recreational activities, the barest minimum of social interactions with staff and other residents, eating alone in their rooms, have all been measures taken to keep residents ‘safe’ but they are not living.” Also waiting for to be fully immunized is Brantford’s Gord Mewhiney, 77, who has pulmonary fibrosis. He said his doctor instructed him to get the second shot as soon as possible. “My doctor wrote out a prescription for me,” Mewhiney said. But he was told that he would have to wait until mid-July due to provincial rules. “I’ve never heard of such a thing that the government can overrule a doctor whose job it is to protect my life.” Spiteri referred to the provincial directive extending the interval between doses. “Once that directive came down, the health unit was only allowed to give second doses to residents of long-term care and retirement homes, Indigenous adults and transplant patients or those in active treatment for cancers.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

