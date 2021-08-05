Dawn Grainger is being remembered as a woman of fortitude and courage.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The retired executive director of Brant United Way died July 7. She was 80.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Friends, family mourn loss of retired Brant United Way executive director Back to video

“I always used to say that my mom was fearless but that wasn’t quite accurate” said her son, Brett McCallum. “She had fear but she overcame it and forged ahead.

“She lived a life of adventure and travel that included several changes in location, occupations and homes.”

He noted that his mother was not slowed by a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis at age 22.

Ms. Grainger came to Brant United Way in 1993 from a fundraising job at Queen’s University in Kingston. She was executive director for nine years.

Phyllis Bennett worked with Ms. Grainger for about five years.

“I admired her greatly and consider her one of my mentors,” she said. “Brant United Way relies on volunteers and her knowledge and enthusiasm got many high-profile citizens to make a year-long commitment to become campaign cabinet members.”

Bennett said Grainger held United Way volunteers and staff in high regard.

Ms. Grainger brought the Snowbirds to Brantford for a campaign kickoff leading to the Brantford air show. Under her leadership, the United Way fundraising campaign topped the $1 million-mark for the first time in 1999.

Bennett’s husband Ross, a retired Brantford fire chief, also worked with Ms. Grainger on United Way campaigns.

“Prior to her arrival, the campaign goal would be announced in a room with only a handful of people present,” he recalled. “Dawn opened it up to the whole community and got a lot more volunteers involved in the campaign.”

Retired Brantford businessman and philanthropist Paul Williamson worked on the 2000 campaign with Ms. Grainger.

“What I remember most about the campaign was the unity, how everyone on the team worked together to make it a success,” Williamson said. “I’m proud to have been a part of that team.

“She brought people together. She was a terrific leader.”

A small memorial service with family and friends will be planned for a future date.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall