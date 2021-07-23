Friends and family remember longtime Brantford artist Hendrik Lenis
Brantford artist Hendrik Lenis inspired others and left a lasting legacy, friends and family say.
Mr. Lenis died May 22. He was 80.
“I remember meeting Hendrik in the 1970s and back then there was quite a vibrant artistic community downtown,” said friend Mike Tutt, also an artist. “He had his studio at Queen and Colborne streets and there were a couple of others downtown as well.
“But everyone kind of gravitated to Hendrik.”
Born in Holland in 1940, Mr. Lenis came to Canada with his family when he was 10. He left school at an early age to work with his parents on area tobacco farms.
A self-taught artist, he learned portraiture and other art forms by reading library books. He specialized in pencil and oils and was best known for his sketches of former Ontario lieutenant-governors W. Ross Macdonald and John Black Aird and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
Mr. Lenis also created sketches of former prime ministers Wilfrid Laurier and Pierre Elliott Trudeau, as well as Six Nations lacrosse legend Gaylord Powless, among others.
But he also captured local scenes. One of his most popular sketches featured an unshaven, shabbily dressed man slumped against a parking meter with an empty liquor bottle just out of his reach. The scene includes the rear of a car with the licence plate DOA 281.
“I go after the character of people,” Mr. Lenis told The Expositor in a 2008 interview about his work. “A lot of things in this world are interesting but I can’t think of anything more interesting than people.”
He also said that his work never made him a lot money but it allowed him to live independently.
His wife, Basha Kresso, said her husband was passionate about his work and had a eye for detail.
“He lived his art and the work he created was really quite remarkable,” she said.
“All the more so because he was self-taught. He was talented but worked hard to develop that talent.”
She said Mr. Lenis would read art books and pay close attention to the world around him.
Mr. Lenis is also survived by daughter, Amber Lenis, and son, Jimmy Ratcliff. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tamara, who died in a Christmas Eve vehicle collision at 16 in 1981.
“It was horrific and it haunted him for the rest of his life,” Kresso said.
Although he considered Brantford his home, Lenis lived in Port Dover, where he ran an art gallery, and in Simcoe in the 1990s before returning to Brantford in 2000.
More than 50 years ago, Lenis made the headlines after being busted for having two marijuana cigarettes. The Expositor headline read: ‘Artist draws six-month sentence.”
Lenis didn’t mind the headline but did object to the conviction and jail time. He declined to apply for a pardon after recreational pot use became legal in 2018 because he never believed he did anything wrong.
When people suggested he was stubborn, Lenis always had the same reply.
“No, I’m resolute.”
