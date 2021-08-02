Foxes are talk of St. George neighbourhood

ST. GEORGE Residents in the Sunnyside and Southampton drives area of St. George are reporting a number of fox sightings.

“Everybody’s talking about it,” said Patti Errygers, a village resident for the past 31/2 years.

"Foxes are taking over St. George," she said.

“Foxes are taking over St. George,” she said.

“There have been sightings on a backyard deck, front porch and walking down the middle of the road. We saw a fox with a dead rabbit in its mouth sauntering down Southampton Road near the pond.”

Errygers said she first noticed the foxes in the spring. Since then, sightings have become more frequent.

She said she suspects an increase in the rabbit population in the area is attracting the foxes.

She said she is concerned for the welfare of small pets and the possibility of rabies.

The fox sightings are a major topic of conversation on the Women of St. George, a social media page where members have posted numerous photos.

Brant County officials confirmed they have fielded a number of fox complaints.

“The foxes that have been reported are healthy wildlife,” a county spokesperson said. “The County of Brant can only pick up sick or injured animals.

“In this case, the wild healthy animals fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Services.”

Residents have been advised to contact the ministry for further information on preventing conflict with wildlife. Concerns can be reported directly to the ministry at 1-800-667-1940.

Staff in the ministry’s Guelph district office received a report on July 15 of a family of foxes taking up residence in the backyard of a St. George home. A ministry spokesperson said the homeowner already was taking action to discourage the foxes and staff suggested additional measures.