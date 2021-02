Article content

Brant OPP say four county residents have been arrested after a search warrant was executed Feb. 2 at an address on Highway 54.

Police said they seized about nine kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

The accused are aged 53, 50, 47 and 20.

Police said they expect further arrests.