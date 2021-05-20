





Share this Story: Former Brantford man declared dangerous offender

Former Brantford man declared dangerous offender Photo by Stock photo / Getty Images

Article content Editor’s note: This story contains information about repeatedly sexual assaults and may be disturbing to some readers. After a life of repeated sexual offences. a former Brantford man has been declared a dangerous offender. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former Brantford man declared dangerous offender Back to video Walter Starnaman, 62, now of Barrie, was pronounced a dangerous offender in Ottawa’s Superior Court of Justice at the end of March after a January hearing that listed his many crimes against children. He was convicted of one count each of sexual interference and sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl, which led to the recent designation. In 1976, when Starnaman was 17 and living in Brantford, three different times he took a six-year-old girl to a garage near her home and put his finger into her vagina. Later, he told a psychiatrist that he didn’t think he caused any problem to his victim, although he thought her parents might be upset. While Starnaman was awaiting trial on the Brantford charges, he enticed a five-year-old girl into a bedroom where he took down her underwear, put his finger into her vagina and licked her genitals. After, he gave her a bottle of pop.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The charges against him in the Brantford case were withdrawn in 1977 after he was convicted in a case in Barrie. After his release, Starnaman, then 20, admitted he used candy to bribe a nine or 10-year-old girl in Orillia to let him touch her. He was never charged with that crime but, the following year he began “dating” a 13-year-old girl and had sex with her several times. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail. While working at the Bramalea City Centre, Starnaman, then 23 or 24, offered an adolescent girl money for sexual favours. He wasn’t charged but revealed the details in a police interview. At 24, Starnaman was arrested at the Bramalea City Centre after making advances to two 11-year-old girls. He was convicted in 1983 and sentenced to two years less a day in jail. He revealed to police that about 1986 he blackmailed an adolescent Toronto girl so he could fondle her. In 1988, Starnaman raped a 14-year-old babysitter as his wife slept. He was sentenced to two years less a day in jail. In 1990, he raped a wheelchair-bound woman he was dating and was sentenced to about six months of time served. Two years later, he was convicted of threatening the same woman and was held for another two years less a day While in prison, a search of Starnaman’s cell turned up drugs, a weapon and news clippings with names and photos of young children winning sports and school awards. He also had compiled a list of names, ages and addresses of single mothers with children in the Kingston, Amherstview and Toronto areas.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 1994, he was certified under the Mental Health Act and held in various psychiatric institutions until 2008, eventually being diagnosed as a pedophile. He got a successful bonded release where his liberties were restricted and he agreed to take a drug to reduce his sex drive. But, from 2015 to 2016, he set himself up as a babysitter to the 10-year-old girl and assaulted her repeatedly when her mother was away. In his recent decision, Superior Court Justice Kevin B. Phillips said Starnaman, who is now 62, showed “Indifference” toward the consequences of his behaviour. “Mr. Starnaman will remain a pedophile for the rest of his life. The question is, will he act on his wrongful desires again? The answer is most assuredly yes.” The judge said Starnaman is a threat to the life, safety, physical or mental well-being of others based on his pattern of aggressive behaviour. Starnaman was scheduled for sentencing in Ottawa last week on his most recent offences and as a dangerous offender but the matter has been put over until mid-June. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford