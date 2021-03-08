Flood watch issued for Grand watershed

Article content

The Grand River Conservation Authority on Monday issued a flood watch message for the entire watershed.

The GRCA said a forecast this week of warm weather and 10 to 15 millimetres of rain will result in significant melting snow and increased runoff into local waterways. Temperatures are expected to continue to increase through the middle of this week before returning to more seasonal conditions over the weekend.

Flows in local waterways are expected to begin increasing Wednesday and remain elevated into early next week, the GRCA said.

“Runoff from this event will result in flooding in low lying areas typically prone to spring flooding.”

The GRCA said ice on local waterways is “extremely unstable and will break up and shift,” increasing the risk of flooding in areas prone to ice jams.

“Conditions will continue to be monitored closely and updates will be issued as necessary.”

The GRCA said residents and businesses located in the floodplain should prepare for the risk of spring flooding.

GRCA’s major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel, and Shade’s Mills are being used to store runoff and help reduce flooding downstream of these reservoirs.