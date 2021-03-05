Five new local COVID-19 cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Friday five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

It was the second straight day there were five new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 41.

Four people were being treated at Brantford General Hospital on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,509 confirmed cases, of which 1,456 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

To date, 9,388 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,527 people having received a second dose.

There are currently four outbreaks at area schools with 20 people affected. Local school outbreaks include (with number of cases in brackets): Assumption College (four students, one staff member); James Hiller (four students); North Park Collegiate (three students); St. Peter (eight students).