Fitness centre open to serve those with disabilities
A Brantford fitness centre is remaining open during the province-wide lockdown but only for people with disabilities.
Anytime Fitness on King George Road says it is legally open for qualified members only and continues to follow strict public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is about helping those with disabilities,” said Paul Kunkel, co-owner of Anytime Fitness. “We’re not some rogue business choosing to remain open in defiance of provincial regulations.
“We’re remaining open only for those who qualify because of their disabilities and we’re very strict about that.”
Kunkel said amendments to the province’s Reopening Act allow facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities to open to people of all ages who have a disability under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. The regulation applies to those who have a note from a health professional for therapy that can’t be done elsewhere.
The list of health professionals includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, chiropodists, podiatrists, chiropractors and kinesiologists.
Kunkel said the regulations encourage facilities to consider requests of people with disabilities and help remove barriers in getting physical therapy or exercise.
However, facilities that chose to open must meet all pandemic health and safety protocols. The number of people in the facility at any one time is limited to 20 and strict cleaning, physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols are in place, said Kunkel, adding that people must call ahead to book a time to visit the facility.
He said people using Anytime Fitness are dealing with a range of ailments, including post-traumatic stress disorder, physical challenges, stress and addictions. People who have anxiety, depression, physical discomfort that affects their lives could also qualify as disabled, said Kunkel, adding that exercise is also important for mental health.
“We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
Kunkel and his spouse, Kerrie Lemieux, also operate Anytime Fitness locations in Guelph and Elmira that are open for those with disabilities.
The Fit Effect Inc., on Hartley Avenue in Paris, is also open to those who qualify under the disabilities act, according to a message on the gym’s answering machine.
“We are aware of this situation and have been consulting with city bylaw up until this point,” a spokesperson for the Brant County Health Unit said. “Our legal team is currently working to establish next steps.”
