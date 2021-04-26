Fitness centre open to serve those with disabilities

Article content

A Brantford fitness centre is remaining open during the province-wide lockdown but only for people with disabilities.

Anytime Fitness on King George Road says it is legally open for qualified members only and continues to follow strict public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is about helping those with disabilities,” said Paul Kunkel, co-owner of Anytime Fitness. “We’re not some rogue business choosing to remain open in defiance of provincial regulations.

“We’re remaining open only for those who qualify because of their disabilities and we’re very strict about that.”

Kunkel said amendments to the province’s Reopening Act allow facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities to open to people of all ages who have a disability under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. The regulation applies to those who have a note from a health professional for therapy that can’t be done elsewhere.