First local COVID-19 variant case confirmed
The Brant County Health Unit said Thursday that Public Health Ontario has confirmed a first positive case of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant.
The health unit said the person already has recovered from the virus and has no recent history of travel.
First local COVID-19 variant case confirmed
“We understand the detection of a new variant of COVID-19 may generate some concern in the community, but the emergence of variants is somewhat expected in pandemics like this one,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health,
She said the confirmed variant case should emphasize how important it is to follow public health guidance about hygiene, masks and distancing.
Since Feb. 3, all samples that are lab-confirmed positive for coronavirus are now screened for the variants of the virus – known as VOC for variants of concern.
The health unit said it’s still waiting to hear which VOC mutation was detected.
Research has suggested VOCs are more transmissible and may have the potential for more severe illness. At this point, health experts believe the approved vaccines will be effective against them.
To help deal with the possibility of a faster-moving virus, the health unit has moved to an “enhanced contact management model” that involves lower thresholds for determining high-risk contacts and an augmented asymptomatic testing recommendation.
As of Thursday, the health unit also will begin tracking VOC cases on its website at www.bchu.org, which is updated at 11 a.m. daily.
Also on Thursday, the health unit reported four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, leaving 29 known active cases in the community.
Brantford General Hospital has no COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, the health unit completed another 325 vaccinations for a total of 4,539 shots given. Of those, 1,605 people have now had both doses.
An outbreak at a construction site with six affected employees has been declared over.
An outbreak continues at a local corporate office and at the John Noble Home, where now two staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak also was declared at Ryerson Heights School in Brantford after two cases there were connected.
COVID cases also were reported by the Grand Erie District School Board at Burford District and Banbury Heights elementary schools and North Park Collegiate, and by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board at St. John’s College and Sacred Heart elementary school.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there are 42 active cases of the virus. Since the pandemic began, there have been 243 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths.
In Ontario, an additional 1,038 cases were reported Thursday, with 44 more deaths recorded. Testing for the previous day was at 56,165 people across the province and there are 10,702 known active cases.
