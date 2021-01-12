First local COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive

Article content

On Wednesday — 10 months after COVID-19 arrived in Brantford and Brant County – the vaccine rollout will begin, targeting some long-term care staff who can come to the Brantford General Hospital for a trial run of the procedure.

On Thursday, mobile vaccination clinics will begin moving to city and county long-term care homes to vaccinate residents and staff on site.

“This is an important day for the local response to COVID-19 in Brant,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health, said Tuesday.

“While it will take time to complete the vaccination program rollout, this is a significant milestone for us.”

There are more than 840 long-term care residents in Brantford and Brant long-term care homes and hundreds more in retirement homes. They are supported by hundreds of nurses, personal support worker, other staff and essential caregivers.

Urbantke said she expects the planned rollout of these “top priority” citizens to be done well before the Feb. 15 goal set by the province.