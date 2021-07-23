Firefighters put out small fire at Mohawk Street plant

Vincent Ball
Jul 23, 2021
A fire Friday afternoon at Triple M Metal on Mohawk Street caused a large plume of smoke but little damage.
A fire at a metal recycling on Mohawk Street caused a large plume of black smoke but little damage Friday.

Brantford firefighters were called to Triple M Metal on Mohawk Street just before 4 p.m. after a couple of piles of scrap metal caught on fire., Brantford deputy fire chief Scott Pipe said.

Pipe said no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within minutes of their arrival, he said.

