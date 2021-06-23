





Article content At least seven men were involved in the shooting deaths in 2019 of Larry Reynolds and Lynn Van Every in their Brantford home, according to court documents filed by the Ontario Provincial Police. And two more men are now charged. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More charges in 2019 double homicide Back to video As of April 26, Toronto’s Dylan Alridge, 24, and Terrell Philbert, 22, are each facing two charges of first-degree murder in the double homicide. Brantford police and the OPP plan a joint news conference Thursday morning where they will provide information related to the Reynolds-Van Every deaths on July 18, 2019, as well as the homicide of Coby Carter, 22, of Hamilton, who was found dead on July 8, 2019, after reports of a shooting on Colborne Street West. In May, police released a short surveillance video that shows a person of interest as well as a potential witness to the murder of Carter. The provincial government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Carter’s death.

Article content An Ontario Court judge described the Reynolds-VanEvery homicides as a “botched contract killing.” On April 23, Kareem Tamir Zedan, 23, of Pickering, Ont., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Reynolds and Van Every. Zedan was not the shooter, court was told. In March 2020. Zedan was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his arrest following a joint OPP and Brantford police investigation. Then, in September of that year, two men who were already in police custody, were also charged with first-degree murder. They are Nathan Lloyd Emlyn Howes, then 30, of Brantford, and Malik Mbuyi, then 19, of Toronto. On April 26, Toronto’s Thomy Baiz-Euesebio or Baez-Euesebio, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Reynolds-Van Every deaths but no media release was made by either Brantford police or the OPP. In court documents, Baiz-Euesebio is accused of conspiring with Howes, Zedan and Mbuyi, along with three others, to murder Roger Van Every, the couple’s son. In the agreed-upon facts submitted to the court, Zedan acknowledged he was hired to commit a contract killing and that Reynolds and Lynn Van Every were not the targets. Also in the couple’s home the day of the shooting was Roger Van Every, who was on a form of house arrest. In 2018, the younger Van Every had been charged in a large drug raid in Jerseyville. His parents each pledged $3,000 in bail and agreed to act as his sureties.

Article content After a co-accused took the responsibility for the fentanyl and cocaine seized in the raid, the younger Van Every was released from jail in January 2020. The following month, he and another man were charged in a triple shooting at a Brantford motel that left Brantford’s Jason David Kossatz, 42, dead and two others injured, one of them seriously. According to the information filed against Alridge, he is accused of conspiring to kill Roger Van Every. One other man, who The Expositor is choosing not to name, is included in the conspiracy. Alridge was arrested at the end of March by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., after a violent disturbance at a home. Police seized fentanyl, cocaine and other street drugs valued at almost $90,000 and $21,000 in cash. Alridge, along with a Thunder Bay woman and four others from Toronto, were charged with multiple offences. Alridge began appearing in Brantford court at the beginning of June. Court documents indicate Alridge lives in a Toronto high-rise complex associated with several shootings and gun-play. Zedan’s sentencing was done secretly in order to protect the ongoing investigation from possible flight risks and “destruction of evidence,” said the judge. News about that sentence wasn’t available to anyone until June 7. Roger Van Every, 37, remains in custody. He and his co-accused, Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 23, of the Hamilton area, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. They have been committed for trial in the Superior Court of Justice. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

