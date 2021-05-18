





Fentanyl dealer gets break for guilty plea

Article content A drug dealer scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Ontario Court by video conference scored a slightly reduced sentence with a guilty plea agreed to during a break. Justice Kathleen Baker noted that Ryan Bradley Roberts, 37, could have fought some evidence against him, but saved taxpayers the expense of what might have been a week-long trial in Superior Court by pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl for trafficking. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fentanyl dealer gets break for guilty plea Back to video The Brantford man happened to be seen leaving a Colborne Street motel on Oct. 3, 2019, as officers, in the midst of a week-long drug investigation, arrived with a search warrant. They detained him and found he had money, two digital weigh scales and almost 15 grams of deadly purple and white fentanyl. Police also searched a home on Wellington Street and a storage unit on Wayne Gretzky Parkway as part of their investigation. Defence lawyer Dale Henderson said his client earns a decent living as a metal scrapper but grew up under terrible circumstances.

Article content Roberts was in jail for almost 18 months awaiting trial, said Henderson, adding that the pandemic has made a bad situation worse. “There are rumours from the jail of people dying of COVID there. And the long delay in coming to trial could have resulted in an 11B,” he said, referring to a constitutional challenge that can result in all charges being dropped due to delays. Roberts said he has plans for when he’s released and wants to turn his life around by following a brother’s good example. “You’ve got extensive experience with the justice system,” said the judge. “You know sentencing requires me to take into account your personal circumstances and the aggravating and mitigating factors.” Baker said of “particular concert to the court” are Roberts’s criminal record, which includes a prior conviction for possession of fentanyl, and the danger that drug poses to the community. But she recognized a joint submission from the Crown and defence took into account Roberts’s plea, the time it’s taken to deal with his charges, the health emergency in the jail and saving the time and resources of a long trial. “You really need to rethink your path here,” the judge told Roberts. “I hope you’re genuine when you say you want to try and get meaningful and legitimate work in the community because if you keep hanging around with the folks involved in these kinds of activities, it’s not a good trajectory,” said the judge. Baker agreed to give Roberts a year-long probation period, requested by federal Crown Kevin McGilly.

Article content “He knows what he needs to do,” McGilly said. “If he chooses to do it, good for him and good for society. If he chooses not to do it, he’s going to find himself back in the same situation.” Roberts was credited with enhanced time served of 26.4 months and ordered back to jail for a further six months, a global sentence that, under different circumstances, would have landed him in the penitentiary. He must not attend the three addresses that were part of the police drug investigation. Roberts returns to court at the end of the month to deal with numerous charges from April 8, 2019 of theft, mischief, possession of stolen goods over and under $5,000; similar charges from June 24, 2019 and a break and enter charge from July 5, 2019. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

