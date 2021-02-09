





End of COVID-19 shutdown not 'return to normal'

Article content Brantford and Brant County will emerge next week from the provincial COVID-19 shutdown and enter the colour-coded framework but that’s not a return to normal, says Brant’s acting medical officer of health. “It cannot be stressed enough that this is not a reopening or a ‘return to normal,’” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said in her regular Tuesday media briefing. “It’s essential to continue following public health and workplace safety measures, including staying at home as much as possible and not engaging in any social gatherings with people outside of your household.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. End of COVID-19 shutdown not 'return to normal' Back to video She said the pandemic has difficult for everyone. “Time and time again, we’ve proven to be resilient,” Urbantke said. “We need to keep showing that resilience so we can continue to take steps forward in our fight against this illness.” The province extended the provincial shutdown, including the stay-at-home order, until Feb. 16 at 12:01 a.m. for Brantford-Brant and 28 other public health unit regions.

Article content A formal announcement concerning where Brantford-Brant will be in the colour-coded framework is expected Friday. The COVID case count in Brantford-Brant has decreased over the past three weeks. But there has been a surge in cases on Six Nations of the Grand River, which is considered when assessing Brantford-Brant’s situation, Urbantke said. Public health officials in Six Nations on Tuesday reported 11 new cases, bringing to 56 the number of new cases recorded in the past seven days. There are 53 active cases in Six Nations. Since the pandemic began on Six Nations, there have been 210 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 155 have been resolved. Six Nations has recorded two COVID-related deaths. The colour-coded system has five levels starting with green-prevent, which has the fewest restrictions, to grey/lockdown. Based on the indicators over the past couple of weeks, Brantford-Brant is a candidate for yellow/protect or orange/restrict zones. Urbantke applauded the government’s decision to introduce an “emergency brake,” which can be quickly applied if case counts rise quickly or if hospitals become overwhelmed. “Our hope is that the province will use this mechanism swiftly should the need arise,” Urbantke said. Students in Brantford and Brant County returned to school for in-person learning on Monday. ” I am pleased that we have now had three weeks of data to show us that our indicators have stabilized at a lower level,” said Urbantke.

Article content “This was always our hope before students moved back to in-person learning. We must remain vigilant to public health guidance to ensure that our students can remain in school without further interruption. We’ve seen previously that the best tool we have to see that this happens is to keep our overall case counts down. When cases are high in the community, the illness finds a way into all aspects of our daily lives, schools included.” On Saturday morning, three new COVID-19 deaths were announced by the Brant County Health Unit, bringing the number of local deaths to 12, Urbantke expressed her condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. She said the second dose vaccination clinics for long-term care and retirement home residents are expected to be finished by the end of next week. All others who have received their first dose of the vaccine are still on track to receive their second dose within the recommended time frame. Meanwhile, the health unit on Tuesday reported just two new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. There are 27 active cases of coronavirus in the community and all are in self-isolation. No one is receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, the health unit says. The additional cases brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant to 1,382 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1, 343 have been resolved. Twelve people have died as a result of COVID-19. The health unit says 2,843 vaccination shots have been administered and 258 people have completed the two dose regimen. Meanwhile, outbreaks are continuing at the John Noble Home, where one staff member tested positive for the virus, the Stedman Community Hospice, involving eight staff and one resident, and at a local construction site where six cases have been reported. An outbreak at a local manufacturing facility, where there were three COVID-19 cases, was declared over on Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, 68,200 COVID-19 tests had been done in Brantford-Brant, including those at long-term care facilities and retirement homes. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

