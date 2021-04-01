Eleven health unit employees make Sunshine List

Article content

The number of Brant County Health Unit employees on the so-called Sunshine List last year was 11, unchanged from 2019.

Topping the list was Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant acting medical officer of health, who earned $283,635. Her base salary was just over $238,000 but, because medical officers of health are required to be continuously on call, the province provides an additional $12,000. As well, Urbantke received some lieu time from 2019.

Next was Jo Ann Tober, the health unit’s CEO, who was paid $243,499.

The health unit has 129 employees and is responsible for public health in Brantford and Brant County. It provides a range of services including school-based health programs, inspections of local restaurants and salons, immunization clinics and harm reduction efforts to address the opioid crisis to name just a few.

Also on the list of those earning $100,000 and more in 2020 are: Aleksey Babayan, director, foundational standards, $178,654; Brent Richardson, director of human resources, $174,244; Janet Kwansah, director of program standards, $155,894; Colin Hulks, manager of information technology, $122,116; Gerry Moniz, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention, $119,391; Joan Millsap, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention; $116,705; Deborah Moore, manager of population health assessment, $115,488; Jonathan Bigrigg, manager of health, wellness and safety, $111,046; and Ryan Spiteri, manager of communication, $107,176.