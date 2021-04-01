Eleven health unit employees make Sunshine List
The number of Brant County Health Unit employees on the so-called Sunshine List last year was 11, unchanged from 2019.
Topping the list was Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant acting medical officer of health, who earned $283,635. Her base salary was just over $238,000 but, because medical officers of health are required to be continuously on call, the province provides an additional $12,000. As well, Urbantke received some lieu time from 2019.
Next was Jo Ann Tober, the health unit’s CEO, who was paid $243,499.
The health unit has 129 employees and is responsible for public health in Brantford and Brant County. It provides a range of services including school-based health programs, inspections of local restaurants and salons, immunization clinics and harm reduction efforts to address the opioid crisis to name just a few.
Also on the list of those earning $100,000 and more in 2020 are: Aleksey Babayan, director, foundational standards, $178,654; Brent Richardson, director of human resources, $174,244; Janet Kwansah, director of program standards, $155,894; Colin Hulks, manager of information technology, $122,116; Gerry Moniz, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention, $119,391; Joan Millsap, manager of chronic disease and injury prevention; $116,705; Deborah Moore, manager of population health assessment, $115,488; Jonathan Bigrigg, manager of health, wellness and safety, $111,046; and Ryan Spiteri, manager of communication, $107,176.
The Sunshine List was created by the Ontario Public Sector Disclosure Act, passed in 1996. It requires municipalities, school boards, hospitals, universities, colleges and many charities to disclose the names of those employees paid $100,000 a year or more.
When the first list was released 25 years ago it included the names of 4,576 people from across Ontario. The number of those on the list has increased steadily and reached 205,000 in 2020, up 23 per cent from 2019.
For a complete list visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure .
